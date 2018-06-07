Celebrities Wearing Leopard — Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato & More: Pics

Leopard always has been and always will be a sexy trend, and in the last month, it’s been spotted on Demi Lovato and Kylie Jenner. See more stars wearing leopard below!

Leopard is just one of those prints that will be a forever classic. Like a little black dress, it will never go out of style! Kylie Jenner was showing off her post-baby body in a slinky leopard dress on Instagram on June 6. It hugged all her curves to perfection! Demi Lovato just wore a leopard dress to the Billboard awards in May. It had a super sexy, plunging neckline — see more stars with plunging necklines right here! Jennifer Lopez wore leopard at a World Of Dance event in early May. The dress had long sleeves and a high neck, and was still so hot! This is one pattern that gives you instant sex appeal!

Taylor Swift wore a leopard dress in her Blank Space music video. Bella Hadid wore a shimmering gold Dior dress with a leopard print for sister Bella Hadid‘s birthday party in New York in April. Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi rocked a leopard coat in early April. Leopard is more than the classic brown print — Irina Shayk wore a bright yellow leopard dress by Diane Von Furstenberg at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards on June 4. Shailene Woodley rocked one of our favorite leopard looks — a flirty Valentino mini dress with a ruffled hem and a Peter Pan collar.

Sarah Jessica Parker, Margot Robbie, Mandy Moore have all also been spotted wearing leopard. It works for everyone! See photos of 20 celebrities wearing leopard in the gallery attached above!