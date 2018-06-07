’90 Day Fiance’ Spinoff Preview: Paola’s Best Friend Flips Off Russ & Calls Him An ‘Idiot’– Watch

Things get awkward for Russ and Paola when they meet up with Paola’s friend in this EXCLUSIVE preview of ’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?’ Will Pao be forced to choose between her BF and her best friend?!

Russ, 31, and Paola, 30, meet up with Paola’s best friend for a casual night out, but it ends up being totally awkward for everyone. When Russ and Juan go to shake hands, Russ tells Pao’s friend, “Look, don’t ruin tonight. Tonight we’re here for Pao, okay?” You can see the anger on Juan’s face. He’s not happy about what just went down. He doesn’t waste any time getting a dig at Russ. Juan asks Russ what he’s been up to, and Russ says he’s been working. “Oh, you’re finally working?” Juan asks. BURN.

Juan gives Russ the middle finger when Paola isn’t looking. Russ tells Paola what just happened, and she chastises him. That’s when Juan tells Paola that Russ has “already started attacking me.” He notes that Russ has been “rude” to him. “I’m not going to put up with him,” he says. Paola finds herself in the middle of a major feud between her boyfriend and her best friend. Now that’s awkward. “You shouldn’t have started like that, baby,” she tells Russ. Juan is convinced that Russ wants to break up his friendship with Paola. “He’s an idiot,” Juan says. Will Paola have to choose between them?!

After being in Miami for nearly a year, Paola is finally happy with her budding career and strong group of friends. But Paola and Russ rush back to Colombia when they hear that Paola’s sick grandmother is not doing well. Once there, Paola’s family confronts her about feeling like she’s disappeared from the family and blame Russ for taking her away

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.