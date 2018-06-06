Michael Ketterer: 5 Things To Know About The ‘AGT’ Dad Who Got Simon Cowell’s Golden Buzzer

Michael Ketterer blew the world away when he auditioned for ‘AGT’ on June 5. The father of six’s emotional performance had Simon Cowell using his one and only Golden Buzzer. Here’s what you need to know!

1. He’s a proud dad of six kids. Michael and his wife, Ivey, have a daughter, who convinced them to adopt. “It took my daughter three years to convince us to adopt. After we went through the process of getting certified to adopt, our very first call that we got were for three little boys. I promise I’m not making this up,” he said. on the show. Michael and his wife have since adopted two more boys.

2. Simon Cowell was blown away by his performance. The judge was entranced by his performance of Bee Gees’ “To Love Somebody”and even used his only Golden Buzzer to send Michael through to the next round. “When we find singers on these shows, is it about being technical? Or is it about being relevant?” Simon said. “Sometimes, for me, it’s just about being real and a surprise. If I’m being honest with you — ’cause you were so nervous — I was concerned for you. But I think sometimes, actions speak louder than words.” Michael’s family rushed the stage after Simon hit the Golden Buzzer.

3. He’s not just a musician. Michael is also a pediatric mental health nurse.

4. He nearly lost his wife and daughter. When Ivey was pregnant, she got sick. “The doctor said the woman I loved the most in life and my new daughter, they probably wouldn’t make it through the night… I spent the whole night praying, and miraculously my daughter pulled through,” Michael revealed, according to Knox News. “My wife pulled through, but the doctors told us if we got pregnant, this would happen again.” That led them to adoption.

5. He thinks AGT will change his family’s life. Michael wants his kids to know that they have the ability to achieve their dream, no matter what they may be. “When you’re surviving, you can’t dream,” he said on the show. “And that has been one of the most rewarding things, is providing them with a home and a safe environment where they’re free to dream.” He continued, “I’m here because I want to show them that their dad can live out his dreams, then nothing’s impossible for them.”

America’s Got Talent season 13 airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.