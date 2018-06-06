Ayissha Morgan: 5 Facts About Woman Accusing ‘Catfish’s Nev Schulman Of Sexual Misconduct

Who is Ayissha Morgan? Learn more about the woman who’s accused ‘Catfish’ star Nev Schulman of sexual harassment.

1. Ayissha Morgan accused Catfish’s Nev Schulman of sexual harassment in two May 2018 YouTube videos. Ayissha Morgan was featured in a season 4 episode of the hit MTV show in 2015, and she said the experience was disturbing. She did not name Nev Schulman directly, but instead used the pseudonym “Jack.” But it was clear who she was actually talking about. Ayissha clarified that she wasn’t looking for a payout, but wanted to come forward with “the show still being on the air and so many girls still doing the show. I’d feel like an ass if something happened and I hadn’t said anything.

Ayissha went on to accuse Jack and an unnamed female production assistant of sexual harassment while she was filming the show. She claims that Jack constantly complimented her and said things like, “you look like a doll.” She also claims he questioned her sexual identity (lesbian) and tried to persuade her to go on a date. At first, she thought he was just joking around. But later, she says he crossed a line. While at the Houston airport, she claimed he started saying things like, “I just don’t think you’ve met the right guy yet, Do you think I’m attractive? … Have you ever had sex with a guy? I think you should try it…”

She claimed that when they arrived at a hotel, he asked her if she wanted to cuddle. When she declined, he allegedly started leaving comments on her social media photos.

2. Her Catfish episode was called “Sydney and Ayissha”. Ayissha went on Catfish because she had been in a 10-year online relationship with a woman named Sydney. They had never video chatted, and Sydney kept making excuses not to meet IRL. She had reason to believe that Sydney was keeping tabs on her after receiving some creepy texts, and it was then revealed that she was actually a 26-year-old woman named Whitney with 8 to 10 fake profiles! Whitney admitted to Ayissha was she lied, and apologized. Ayissha apologized, but their relationship ended then and there.

3. Nev has denied Ayissha’s accusations. After Ayissha came forward with her accusations, Neve denied any wrongdoing in a statement. It read: “The behavior described in this video did not happen and I’m fortunate that there are a number of former colleagues who were present during this time period who are willing to speak up with the truth. I have always been transparent about my life and would always take responsibility for my actions — but these claims are false.”

4. Catfish is now suspended. MTV hasn’t explicitly said that Ayissha’s accusations are the reason for the suspension, however.

5. She is now married and says she’s happy. Ayissha married personal trainer Ashley Morgan in July 2017. Ayissha is a manager at PacSun, according to Facebook, and lives in Long Beach, California. She also has plans to open a lash studio.