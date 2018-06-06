‘Teen Mom’: 7 Times Farrah, Jenelle, & More Were Caught Photoshopping Pics & Having Malfunctions

The stars of ‘Teen Mom’ have gotten a lot of attention over the years, sometimes unwanted. See all the times fans have called them out for awkward wardrobe malfunctions and wild photoshop fails!

These days, it’s hard to browse through a celebrity’s comment section without seeing them get accused of using photoshop. From Kim Kardashian to Beyonce, we’ve seen it all. But, they aren’t the only A-listers being called out. Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans stirred social media into a frenzy on June 4 when she posted a selfie of herself with her son Jace, and half of her lip was missing! “Why do you photoshop your pics?” one fan wrote. “Half of your bottom lip is gone. Do you think people won’t notice?” the user continued. Yikes!

But, Jenelle isn’t alone when it comes to photoshop fails. Farrah Abraham, among all of the other things she’s slammed for on a daily, was accused of photoshopping her body after she posted a photo of herself in a workout bra promoting Flat Tummy Tea. While we aren’t here to confirm Farrah’s fans speculations, the photo is quite blurry around her face, arms, and legs. So, we can understand why users felt the need to point it out! Sadly, Tyler Baltierra’s photoshop moment is the wildest. After posting a photo of he and his wife Caitlynn’s daughter Novalee Reign back in 2015, fans couldn’t help but point out that Nova’s eyes were a little “bluer” than usual. But, Tyler slammed the accusations by shading anyone who would think he would ever edit his gorgeous daughter’s face.

However, photoshop isn’t the only problem. Kailyn Lowry got a lot of backlash after she posted a Snapchat of herself with her baby on her chest, accidentally revealing her nipple. Of course, Kailyn quickly deleted the photo, but it was too late because fans had already taken screen grabs of the embarrassing moment. Check out more photoshop fails and wardrobe malfunctions in the gallery above!