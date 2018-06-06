Samantha Bee Backtracks On Calling Ivanka Trump A ‘C***’: It Was ‘Meant For Ted Cruz’

After coming under fire for her brutal Ivanka Trump diss, Samantha Bee appeared on ‘Full Frontal,’ and slammed Donald Trump for not treating ‘migrants kids better than sea monkeys.’ Watch the episode here!

Following a firestorm from calling Ivanka Trump, 36, the C-word, all eyes (and ears) were turned to Samantha Bee, 48, when Full Frontal returned on June 6. Would Samantha, who apologized for using the profanity, offer another mea culpa for calling Ivanka a “feckless c*nt?” Well, viewers – both tuning in to support or to hate-watch Samantha – got their answer. “Hi, I’m Samantha Bee. You know– a lot of people were offended and angry that I used an epithet to describe The President’s daughter last week,” Samantha said during the show’s opening. “I crossed the line and I do apologize for that. Many women have heard that word at the worst moments of their lives, and a lot of them don’t want that word reclaimed– they want it gone. And, I don’t blame them… I never intended for it to hurt anyone, except Ted Cruz,” Samantha continued. Ouch! What a burn. Samantha also took jabs at Donald Trump himself and suggested that we shouldn’t treat “migrant kids better than sea monkeys.” Check out the full video below!

For a quick refresher on this non-controversy: during the May 30 episode, Samantha called out Ivanka for posting a picture of her cuddling her baby while ICE continues its practice of tearing undocumented immigrant children from their parents. The U.S. government has reportedly lost track of about 1,500 children put in foster care, and Samantha thought Ivanka’s tweet was a bit tone-deaf. “You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices, you feckless c**t! He listens to you!”

All of sudden, conservatives – who elected Donald “Grab them by the p*ssy” Trump – were grasping at pearls over the vulgar language. “And how are we expected to take any of these publications seriously if they gleefully repost something like this at the same time they (rightfully) condemn [Roseanne Barr]? You know the saying Love is Love? Well Hate is Hate,’ ” Megyn Kelly, the woman who vehemently insisted that Santa Claus is white, decided to say, because Roseanne’s racism is just like Samantha’s naughty language.

Samantha had her defenders. “I like Samantha Bee a lot, but she is flat wrong to call Ivanka a c*nt. C*nts are powerful, beautiful, nurturing and honest,” Sally Field tweeted. “That was the wrong word for Samantha Bee to have used . But mostly because ( to paraphrase the French ) Ivanka has neither the warmth nor the depth,” Minnie Driver added. “I won’t use the c-word but I can say Ivanka Trump is an amoral grifter who runs sweatshops, who said she’d temper her father’s worst impulses and did jack shit, whose husband is a predatory slumlord selling off access to the presidency, and she still thinks she gets to be likable,” Luke O’Neil tweeted.

“They don’t give a sh*t about the word ‘c*nt,'” Jon Stewart, Samantha’s former boss on The Daily Show, said about the Trump Administration, per CNN. “That is probably — he says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing. Please understand that a lot of what the right does, and it’s maybe their greatest genius, is they’ve created a code of conduct that they police, that they themselves don’t have to, in any way, abide.”