Sam Hunt Performs Emotional Tribute To His Wife, ‘Downtown’s Dead,’ During CMT Awards

Sam Hunt took his CMT Awards performance to the streets. The hunky singer strolled through Nashville while singing the beautiful love song he penned for his wife, all while hitting a bar or two!

Sam Hunt, 33, sure knows how to do award shows! The country hunk has proven, yet again, that he can get the party started – even when he’s singing a love song. The Georgia native headed to the streets of downtown Nashville to perform his dreamy single, yes, you guessed it, “Downtown’s Dead,” during his CMT Awards performance. The singer wandered around the town’s famous sites, including legendary bar Tootsie’s before heading to a stage outside. Wearing a baseball cap and matching black jeans and a T-shirt he strolled through the streets, like he was a regular guy on a Saturday night, not a country super star.

If the lyrics to the long song sound familiar, that’s because “Downtown’s Dead” is partly autobiographical. It’s centered on the heartbreak Sam felt when he split from his wife Hannah Fowler, whom he eventually wed in April 2017. Speaking on the CMT Awards red carpet shortly after they married, Sam revealed the lengths he went to in 2016 to win her back, telling Entertainment Tonight that he even flew to her home in Hawaii “seven times in about three months” to convince her. And “Downtown’s Dead” is reflective of that. In the song, Sam sings, “Downtown’s dead without you. Girls walk by and friends say hi. Then Friday night, it might as well be just another Tuesday night without you.”

Co-writer Zach Crowell revealed what was going on in their head when he penned the song with Sam. “There was a time where [Hannah and Sam] broke up when his career was taking off. There were things going on around him that he didn’t want to experience without her – him realizing that what he wanted in his life was to be back with Hannah,” Zach told Taste of Country. “So it’s a little autobiographical and where he was once the success had come, saying that, ‘It’s going good all around me, but I’m not satisfied.’ That’s where the truth of the song comes out and the phrase ‘Downtown’s dead without you.’ It’s a little bit of a metaphor of his career.” What a romantic story! Thankfully it all worked out in the end and now Sam a fantastic song to show for it!