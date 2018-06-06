Rihanna’s Dramatic ‘Ocean’s 8’ Premiere Makeup Is More Wearable Than You Think

Rihanna’s look at the New York City premiere of ‘Ocean’s 8’ was super bold and dark, but you can pull this off in real life — see how below.

Rihanna slayed, obviously, at the Ocean’s 8 premiere in New York on June 5, wearing a Givenchy dress and Le Vian and Bulgari jewelry. Her hair was slicked back from her face, styled by Yusef. Her makeup was incredibly dark and dramatic, done by Priscilla Ono, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Global Makeup Artist .

Priscilla told us exactly what she used for the look. She started with the Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Primer “to prevent shine and pave the way for smooth makeup application. Next, she applied Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation in 340 for a soft matte complexion and Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Peach to conceal, for the ultimate flawless complexion. Priscilla used Match Stix Matte Skinstick in Mocha, a few shades deeper than Rihanna’s complexion, to contour and define her face.” For a gorgeous radiance, Priscilla used the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Moscow Mule/Ginger Binge in place of blush on Rihanna’s cheeks and up through the temples. Invisimatte Blotting Powder was applied last, on the t-zone, for an airbrushed look and to absorb any shine.

There are three new shades of Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in RiRi’s Beach, Please collection for summer. They are BOLD, guys. One is a hot pink and orange combo that seems intimidating. But I recently got to hang with Priscilla and she applied Mimosa Sunrise / Sangria Sunset on me, and it looked totally wearable for the day. I rocked it at work!

The formulas are totally buildable, so you can apply a light sweep, or really amp it up for a night out. We love that Rihanna is pushing the boundaries with makeup and helping us step out of our comfort zone at the same time!