Melania Trump made her first appearance in front of press cameras 26 days since she last did so, on May 10. We have the details of her rare day in the spotlight, here!

Would you look at that, two Melania Trump sightings in one week! The first lady, who went 24 days without making any public appearances, stepped in front of the press during a trip to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters in Washington, DC with husband Donald Trump. During the appearance on June 6, the president and first lady spoke about the 2018 hurricane season, which started on June 1. Well, Donald spoke. Melania stayed silent despite this being her first time appearing in front of cameras for nearly a month. But trust her husband — she’s doing just fine!

“She went through a little rough patch, but she’s doing great and we’re very proud of her. She’s done a fantastic job as first lady.” That’s great, but it leaves us with more questions than answers. Define “rough patch.” Melania’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, previously told reporters that Melania was merely working on causes close to her, like her Be Best campaign, behind the scenes at the White House. The president’s remarks seem to indicate that something else was going on — something bad.

Of course, he could simply be talking about her kidney procedure and recuperation at the beginning of May, But with rampant speculation regarding her whereabouts and near silence from the White House…we gotta be more specific. For what it’s worth, she did look great! While it is a little odd that she was wearing a trench coat indoors, she’s known for her unique style.

President Trump acknowledges @FLOTUS Melania Trump: "She went through a little rough patch but she's doing great." https://t.co/KctLxTEKdI pic.twitter.com/OHHgITjbmQ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 6, 2018

Melania’s appearance is the second of the week, after she attended a White House event for Gold Star military families on June 4. This was the first time anyone had seen her in public since an event on May 10. On May 14, Melania was admitted to the hospital for a minor kidney procedure and recuperated for five days. She hadn’t been heard from or seen since, save for one tweet that some people believe the president actually tweeted. In fact, there were a lot of conspiracy theories about his disappearance! The event was closed off to press, but someone still managed to capture video that showed the first lady walking in silently with her husband, and sitting in the front row.