Luke Bryan Gives The Audience A Taste Of Summer With His Outdoor CMT Music Awards Performance

Luke Bryan just nailed his solo performance at the CMT Music Awards! He gave an epic rendition of his single, ‘Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset!’

Luke Bryan, 41, just gave the audience at the 2018 CMT Music Awards a healthy dose of summer. The country crooner performed his latest single, “Sunrise Sunburn, Sunset” on an outside stage in Nashville. The crowd swayed along as he sang live in the heart of Music City right at… you guessed it: sunset! What a perfect way to sing the summer hit!

This isn’t Bryan’s only turn on the stage during the award show! He is also set to partner up with Darius Rucker, Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley to perform Ruker’s single “Straight To Hell.” Bryan is also nominated during the show for male video for the visual that accompanied his track, “Light It Up.” What a big night for the country crooner!

The American Idol judge recently opened up to Billboard about his struggle to blend fan-favorite country topics like hunting, women and cowboy boots with deeper meanings, especially after recent backlash against so-called “bro country.” “When I started singing about stuff like that, a lot of people saw that it worked, so they incorporated it,” he explained. “Then sometimes things get beat to death, and then it’s time to move on.”

Luke bryan is the best, His performance is amazing #CMTawards . pic.twitter.com/r0HBxot87M — Nicholas Sye (@sye_nicholas) June 7, 2018

Bryan continued: “I know that there are more layers to describing the country way of life than a pickup truck and fishing. When I’m in a songwriting session with one of my songwriter buddies who’s going down the back-road path, can I sing a song about hunting and fishing ever again? I have enough intelligence to know I have to move the needle from singing about trucks and back roads and fishing.”