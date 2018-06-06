Little Big Town Debut Their New Jam ‘Summer Fever’ With Fun CMT Performance

Little Big Town dropped their latest single just hours before they hit the CMT Awards stage. And fans – at home and in the audience – can’t get enough of the infectious sure-fire hit.

Call it slick marketing but Little Big Town gave their new song a HUGE plug with their fabulous CMT Awards performance in Nashville on June 6. The country superstars kicked off the show with their breezy, laidback song that is sure to be a hit! Just hours after the foursome dropped their single “Summer Fever” the ceremony’s hosts were on stage singing their hearts out to the track that sounds like it was designed to be the soundtrack to pool parties and barbecues over the next few months. Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, 48, co-wrote the song, which featured, the vocals and musical talent of her band mates Kimberly Schlapman, 48, Jimi Westbrook, 46, and Philip Sweet, 44. Multi-colored mirror balls hung from the ceiling as Karen and Kimberly wore sparkly dresses to match the disco feel of their song.

They had the audience on their feet, which is no surprise. Long before the band took the stage their latest single was creating lots of buzz online. In fact Taste of Country gushed that, “’Summer Fever’ brings cosmopolitan swagger to a country music sub-genre…” That’s not surprising given the lyrics reference Ray-Bans and Malibu – things that aren’t usually celebrated in country songs! That didn’t seem to bother devoted fans who were raving about the single hours after it was released online. One person tweeted, “My song of summer 2018!” Another fan wrote, “@KarenFairchild it made me want 2 dance & go rollerblading/rollerskating [sic]. Disco + Country Music… this is my jam! Radio needs to play the heck out of this song because I know I will for sure.”

Yet another fan noted that Little Big Town has a history of delivering summer hits. That person tweeted, “They consistently have a wicked summer jam!” The fan has a point. Who could forget 2014’s “Day Drinking” and 2012’s “Pontoon”? On Instagram on June 6, Karen wished her fans, “Happy Summer Fever Day!” But if Little Big Town lovers have anything to do with it, it sounds like they’re ready for a “Summer Fever” season. As one fan wrote on the singer’s page, “It’s my summer 2018 song…already!! I’m ready to quit my job and spend the summer with my friends at the beach!!” And that comment came before they knocked their CMT Awards performance out of the park!