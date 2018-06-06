Kylie Jenner Hoping Kendall Jenner & Anwar Hadid Get Serious & Have ‘Supermodel Babies’

Kylie Jenner is hoping sister Kendall has found the right guy with fellow model Anwar Hadid. We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on how she thinks they’d make beautiful babies together.

Kylie Jenner is happy being a young mom to daughter Stormi Webster at just 20, and she’s hoping her supermodel sister Kendall will follow in her footsteps. The 22-year-old was spotted making out with fellow model Anwar Hadid, 18, at the Socialista New York club following the CFDA Awards in New York on June 4. Now Kylie’s already mapping out a future for her sis and her PDA partner. “Stormi has changed Kylie’s life for the better, she’s never been this happy or fulfilled and she can’t stop talking to Kendall about having her family too. Now that she is with someone as awesome as Anwar, Kylie hoping that Kendall will finally settle down,” a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kylie knows Anwar is good people and is really hoping Kendall will give him a real chance. Kylie’s way ahead of herself, but she’s already talking about how gorgeous Kendall and Anwar’s babies would look, they’d be supermodels for sure,” our insider continues. Kendall is the only Kar-Jenner who isn’t a mom already, but unlike the rest of her baby-loving family she hasn’t seemed interested in the responsibilities of parenthood yet.

“Kylie’s so happy and in love with Travis (Scott) and she wants her sister to have the same thing. She’s very pro-relationship and can’t understand why Kendall is still single. She’s hoping Anwar will fix that,” our source adds. Kendall has not been one to be super physical with a guy in any of her relationships so the fact that she was all over Anwar is a good sign that there might be more to come from these two. Even if it is a little weird that he’s the little brother of her pals Gigi, 23, and Bella Hadid, 21. Kenny did show interest in him back in 2016, with a flirty Instagram pic of her going in to plant a kiss on his cheek, writing in the caption “Dibs.” Maybe her wish is finally coming true? He just broke up with girlfriend Nicola Peltz, 23, last month so Kendall didn’t waste any time in making her move. They sure do make for a gorgeous couple.