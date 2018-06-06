Khloe Kardashian: Why She’s ‘Nervous’ For Tristan Thompson Ahead Of NBA Finals Game 3

Khloe Kardashian is having anxiety about Tristan Thompson’s upcoming Game 3 of the NBA Finals and she feels that their relationship depends on him winning.

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is feeling the nerves when it comes to her beau Tristan Thompson‘s make or break Game 3 of the NBA Finals and she’s hoping he will win for the sake of their relationship. “Khloe is extremely nervous and anxious about Tristan’s upcoming game,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She’s so emotionally invested, this isn’t just a game for her, in her mind their whole relationship could depend on him winning. If he loses, it could potentially be devastating for them as a couple because Khloe fears Tristan will subconsciously blame her for the loss. As stupid as the Kardashian curse rumors are they have an impact. People taunt Tristan about them and Khloe’s terrified he’s secretly going to hold it against her, or resent her unfairly if he loses and the Kardashian curse gets blamed. She’s praying night and day that he wins.”

Tristan will head into Game 3 with his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates on June 6 and they’re hoping to win the third game against the Golden State Warriors after losing the first two. The game will take place in Cleveland so it’s very possible that nervous Khloe will be there to cheer her baby daddy on. She’s already been to other games and always seems happy to be there for Tristan despite all the drama that has ensued their relationship since his cheating scandal.

It’s good that Khloe and Tristan seem to be on good terms considering they share baby True Thompson together. Khloe has shared various photos and videos of the precious bundle of joy and she’s too-cute-for-words! Whether Khloe shows her off with an adorable filter or just a filter-free candid, she’s definitely a beauty! We hope to see some family photos soon and wish Khloe and Tristan happiness no matter what happens!