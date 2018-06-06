Kelsea Ballerini Slays With A Stripped Down Version Of ‘I Hate Love Songs’ At CMT Awards

She’s a legend! Kelsea Ballerini crushed her stripped down performance of ‘I Hate Love Songs’ at the CMT Music Awards!

We are unapologetically in love with Kelsea Ballerini and her CMT Music Awards performance! The 24-year old singer took the stage at the Bridgestone Arena to perform her most recent hit “I Hate Love Songs” and absolutely killed it — no surprise there! Instead of having a full band join her on stage at first, Kelsea performed a stripped down version of her song, solo, with an acoustic guitar and bright lights. The full band joined in eventually to add in some extra guitar licks! She showed off her short fringe and natural makeup while rocking the ultimate Canadian tuxedo! Kelsea finished her performance by changing up the words, singing, “I hate love songs, but CMT I really love you.” Aw!

Tonight, Kelsea is nominated for Video of the Year and Female Video of the Year for her dreamy video for “Legends.” These are her first ever CMT Award nominations, believe it or not! Kelsea had us all swooning on the red carpet when she shared a smooch with her new hubs, singer Morgan Evans! The two were married in a gorgeous, beachy ceremony on December 2. Now all we need is a collab between the two of them!

Kelsea is returning for the second year in a row to co-host the CMA Fest TV Special with Thomas Rhett! The three-hour highlights special will air on Aug. 8, and show more than 25 performances from the annual four-day music festival in Nashville.