Kelly Clarkson Flaunts Slimmer Shape In Powerhouse CMT Awards Performance Of ‘American Woman’

WOW, Kelly Clarkson! The singer put on a triumphant performance of the 1969 classic, ‘American Woman’ and she looked just as good as she sounded! Kelly also turned heads, showing off her slimmed-down figure!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, spread girl power throughout the Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at the CMT Music Awards on June 6! “She’s strong, she’s confident, and man she can sing!” were the three compliments used to introduce her cover performance of The Guess Who‘s hit, “American Woman”. And man, those are some facts! The Voice judge not only nailed every note of the veteran track, but, she showed off her slimmer figure in a tight black dress! — Check out her performance below!

The “American Idol” alum’s cover of “American Woman” will actually serve as the theme song for the Paramount Network’s upcoming series “American Woman.” — A new show loosely based on the adolescence of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards. The show star will star Alicia Silverstone, who will play an unconventional mother struggling to raise her two daughters after leaving her husband.

The making of “American Woman” actually documented to tell the behind-the-scenes story of why Kelly covered the iconic hit. The video, which was released on June 6, “There are all these things that we love and we felt we wanted to represent ‘American Woman’ and the whole lyric of it,” Kelly said in a clip from the video. “The strength and the boldness and the powerfulness I feel like American women exude.” CMT music and talent exec Leslie Fram also said the rendition will strive to “send an empowering message” to a male-dominated industry.

Kelly’s been a busy woman. — She hosted the Billboard Awards at the end of May and totally nailed the gig. Kelly’s CMA Music Awards performance also came on the heels of her first-ever win as a coach on The Voice! Her artist, Brynn Cartelli, 15, was crowned the competition’s season 14 winner on Monday night, where Clarkson even admitted she had already been planning Cartelli’s future before the big win. We can’t wait to see what comes of this adorable friendship!