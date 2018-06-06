Kelly looked flawless and fabulous at the CMT Awards in Nashville on June 6. See her full outfit right here!

Kelly Clarkson, 36, stunned on the red carpet of the CMT Music Awards! Held from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 6, we loved her look. She was sleek and sexy in a long black dress. It had long sleeves, strong shoulders and a thigh-high slit! Her hair and makeup was sooo cool! Her hair was done by Robert Ramos. It was parted in the center, straight and totally frizz free! It was tucked behind her ears and behind her dress. Her makeup was done by Gloria Elias-Foeillet. Her eyes looked amazing, lined dramatically with blue shadow! She finished the look with a pretty pink lip! Her skin looked poreless and dewy!

Kelly also rocked super dramatic, crystal earrings, and black, studded high heels. She looked amazing! Kelly will premiere her rendition of the hit song, “American Woman” during the show! Kelly recently lost a bunch of weight before hosting the Billboard Awards in May. Some estimate 40 pounds! A source told HollywoodLife.com she did it the old fashioned way — by eating clean! “Kelly has been able to lose weight by following a real simple diet plan. She has cut out a significant amount of sugar from her diet. Sugar is one of the worst ingredients in food and drink as it offers up tons of calories and no nutrients whatsoever.”

She has upped her vegetable intake, and likes eating lean protein like chicken and fish. She quit soda altogether. It’s making a big difference! Kelly looked phenomenal at the CMT Awards!