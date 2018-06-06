Jason Aldean Swoons With Performance Of ‘Whiskey Drowns The Memory’ At CMT Awards

Jason Aldean lit up the CMT Music Awards stage with a performance of his newest single, “Whiskey Drowns The Memory!”

Jason Aldean always brings it to every performance! The country star sang his new hit “Whiskey Drowns The Memory” from his album “Rearview Town.” With his twang in tact, Jason performed with his guitar and a blue hue surrounding him as she serenaded the crowd with his ballad. The curtains surrounding Jason and his band changed colors throughout the performance, and the crowd was on their feet loving every minute of it! He truly has a voice of a country angel! Jason debuted this song on The Voice finale and people loved it!

Jason has had a frightening yet rewarding and exciting year since last year’s CMT Music Awards. His wife Brittany Aldean gave birth to their first child Memphis in December, but before that, the two were witnesses to the horrific Route 91 shooting. Recall, Jason was performing at the Harvest Festival when bullets started raining into the crowd at the Las Vegas concert. In a heartbreaking Instagram post, Brittany recounted the horrifying evening, where she hid behind instruments with her husband, while she was 7 months pregnant. “All I could think was ‘I never even got to hold my baby,” she wrote. Terrible.

Since that night, Jason has dedicated himself to helping the victims of the shooting, where 58 tragically died. He has visited victims through their recovery at the hospital and opened up his ACM Awards rehearsal to them, as well, in April. He is such an incredible man.

Following along all night on HollywoodLife.com for minute-to-minute updates from the CMT Music Awards.