Florida Georgia Line Create A Backyard Party At CMT Awards– Watch

Florida Georgia Line took the audience to a different world when they performed their song ‘Simple’ at the CMTs on June 6 in Nashville. Check it out here!

What a show! Florida Georgia Line put a special twist on their CMT Music Award performance on Wednesday by allowing audience members to crowd around them, which gave off major camp fire vibes. So cool, right? They performed their hit single “Simple,” and we are obsessed! They’re just so cool! In addition to their stellar performance, the guys were nominated for two awards including: Dup Video of The Year and Video of The Year. Way to go!

It’s been quite a busy week for the for the country superstars. Just yesterday on June 5, Florida Georgia Line made an appearance at the Billboard Country Power Players event where they received the Trailblazer Award. It was also at this ceremony that they dished on their upcoming Jason Derulo collaboration. “I think we just try to do what we love and try to make the music that we want to make and play the shows that we want to play and we’re fortunate and feel really blessed that fans connect with that and they love it,” Tyler Hubbard said about the award. “To be here tonight, considered a trailblazer, that’s a huge compliment. So well deserved, right?

As for their Jason Derulo song, they’re pretty excited about it. “We feel like it’s a song that’s gonna have a big reach and means a lot to us. We co-wrote it all together in the studio,” Brian Kelley said. We certainly can’t wait to hear the new track, and what else these guys have in store this year! Take a look at their performance above!