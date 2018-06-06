Father’s Day Gift Guide — Shop 50 Perfect Presents For Dad

Father’s Day is June 17, and if you’re stumped on what to get for Dad, read our gift guide below and get a bunch of perfect present ideas.

Whether your dad is into fashion, food, fitness or functionality, we have a perfect gift for Father’s Day! Check out the gallery to see over 50 gifts for Dad. Since the weather is finally warming up on the East Coast, Dad will definitely want to get outdoors. APL Sneakers are super trendy and loved by celebs like the Kardashians. If he’s been glued to the French Open, how about a Prince tennis racquet so he can hit the court himself?

Food & wine is always a good idea. Jon Bon Jovi just released a rosé called Hampton Water. It has already been awarded a 90-point rating by Wine Enthusiast and was named one of the top rosés in the world! Famous chef Paula Deen’s sons also have a line of wines, which are delicious and perfect for a summer BBQ. Even if Dad doesn’t drink, he’d love a mocktail made with the fun flavors of DAVIDsTEA Gin Cocktail Kit.

Of course, grooming products are great as well. There are two NEW products from Kiehl’s that he is sure to love — Eye Fuel and Body Fuel Deodorant & Antiperspirant. Shaving products from MKMen are a definite step up from the drugstore, and to make his morning shower into a spa, get him a RITUALS Gift Set. Hair care line Redken has a man-friendly Redken Brews Collection, which is a complete line of beer-inspired grooming products, but I think the hair styling products are incredibly chic. See more gifts in the gallery!