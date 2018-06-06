Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Opens Up For The 1st Time On Her ‘Close’ Relationship With Her Dad

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott recently talked about the ‘close’ relationship she has with him for the first time and she had nothing but sweet things to say. Check it out here!

Hailie Scott, the 22-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem, 45, put any negative rumors about their relationship to rest when she revealed that they have a good relationship in a recent interview. “Of course, we are very close,” she said to the Daily Mail when asked if she got along with her dad. There’s been a lot of speculation about whether or not Eminem’s only biological child had a bond with him due to his tumultuous relationship with Kim Scott, Hailie’s mom and Em’s ex, so it’s great to know that things seem all good between them.

In addition to having a close relationship with her dad, Hailie’s been doing well living on her own. She recently graduated from Michigan State University and now lives in her own house in Detroit, not far from her mom or where she grew up. In the same interview, she revealed that she often visits her mom and step-siblings whenever she can and as far as her future goes, she’s still planning what she wants to do with her life but she’d like to use her popular status on social media to influence others.

Hailie’s definitely taking her time and making sure to enjoy her life while she’s at it. She recently made headlines when she stepped out with her sister Whitney Scott, 16, and boyfriend Evan McClintock in NYC after watching Eminem perform at the Governor’s Ball on June 3. The trio looked like they were having a lot of fun while laughing and enjoying some coffee from Starbucks.