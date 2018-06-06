Dierks Bentley & Brothers Osborne Literally Heat Up The Stage With ‘Burning Man’ At CMTs– Watch

It’s getting hot in here! Dierks Bentley and Brothers Osborne performed their joint track ‘Burning Man’ at the CMTs on June 6, and it was to die for! Check it out here!

If Dierks Bentley’s performance with Brothers Osborne at the CMT Awards in Nashville on Wednesday rocked your world, you’re not alone. The trio performed “Burning Man,” a track from Dierks upcoming album The Mountain, and we are obsessed. They sound incredible together! And can we talk about the set?! Dierks literally brought flames on stage, so we of course knew it was going to be one hell of a show. We can’t get over their perfect country vocals and lively stage presence. Check out a clip of their performance below!

In addition to their performance, Brothers Osbourne was nominated for two awards– Duo Video Of The Year and Video of The Year. They also joined Dierks on his 2018 Mountain Tour, which kicked off on May 17. Seeing Dierks and Brothers Osbourne on stage together gave us all the feels especially since Dierks recently spent some time out of the spotlight. “I needed the time off to devote all my attention to the new music and making The Mountain album… but now I can’t wait to fire up the buses and get back out there,” Dierks explained during an interview with Billboard.

The Mountain High Tour will extend all the way into the fall making it’s last stop in Los Angeles on Oct. 13. And being that it’s Dierks’ comeback, he has a lot in store. “It’s not going to be a big iowaska session, but it will be a lot of hangs an a lot of fun. The message is that we’re up for anything and we’re genuinely excited to spend time together,” Dierks told Entertainment Weekly. Sounds like a good time!