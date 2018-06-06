CMT Awards Winners 2018 — Full List: Backstreet Boys & More

The 2018 CMT Music Awards honored the best of the best when it comes to country music (and boy bands!) during its June 6 ceremony. Who went home winners? Check out our full list of CMT Awards winners now!

The CMT Music Awards pulled out all the stops for the 2018 ceremony on June 6 in Nashville. The biggest stars in country music all came together for one epic music event. From performances to red carpet moments, the CMT Awards was truly a night to remember. The ceremony also gave away some very coveted awards.

So many of our favorite country artists were up for CMT Music Awards this year, including Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Thomas Rhett, and more. Check out the full list of winners below. (NOTE: The winners are bolded!)

CMT Performance of the Year:

Andra Day, Common, Little Big Town, Lee Ann Womack, Danielle Bradbery — “Stand Up For Something” (CMT Artists of the Year 2017)

Backstreet Boys & Florida Georgia Line — “Everybody” (CMT Crossroads)

Charles Kelley, Jason Aldean, Darius Rucker, Derek Trucks — “Midnight Rider” (CMT Music Awards 2017)

Earth Wind & Fire & Lady Antebellum — “September” (CMT Crossroads)

Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, Little Big Town, Keith Urban — “I Won’t Back Down” (CMT Artists of the Year 2017)

Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood — “The Fighter” (CMT Music Awards 2017)

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Bebe Rexha ft Florida Georgia Line — “Meant To Be”

Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris — “The Champion”

Cole Swindell ft. Dierks Bentley — “Flatliner”

Justin Timberlake ft. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something

Kane Brown ft Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs”

Thomas Rhett ft. Maren Morris — “Craving You”

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce — “Every Little Thing”

Danielle Bradbery — “Sway”

Devin Dawson — “All On Me”

Lanco — “Greatest Love Story”

Russell Dickerson — “Yours”

Walker Hayes — “You Broke Up With Me”

Male Video Of The Year:

Dustin Lynch — “Small Town Boy”

Jason Aldean — “You Make It Easy”

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Jon Pardi — “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

Luke Bryan — “Light It Up”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”

Female Video of the Year:

Carly Pearce — “Every Little Thing”

Carrie Underwood — “The Champion”

Lauren Alaina — “Doin’ Fine”

Maren Morris — “I Could Use A Love Song”

Miranda Lambert — “Tin Man”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Video of the Year

Justin Timberlake Ft. Chris Stapleton — “Say Something”

Bebe Rexha ft Florida Georgia Line — “Meant To Be”

Blake Shelton — “I’ll Name The Dogs”

Brett Young — “Mercy”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Carrie Underwood ft. Ludacris — “The Champion”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Jason Aldean — “You Make It Easy”

Kane Brown ft. Lauren Alaina — “What Ifs”

Luke Combs — “When It Rains It Pours”

Thomas Rhett — “Marry Me”

Kelsea Ballerini — “Legends”

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich — “California”

Brothers Osborne — “It Ain’t My Fault”

Dan + Shay — “Tequila”

Florida Georgia Line — “Smooth”

High Valley — “She’s With Me”

Tim McGraw & Faith Hill — “Speak To A Girl”

Group Video of the Year:

Lady Antebellum — “You Look Good”

Lanco — “Greatest Love Story”

Midland — “Make A Little”

Old Dominion — “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

Little Big Town — “When Someone Stops Loving You”

Rascal Flatts — “Yours If You Want It”

Zac Brown Band — “My Old Man”