CMT Music Awards Red Carpet Photos: See Kelly Clarkson, Chrissy Metz, & More

The 2018 CMTs are here and the stars brought their fashion A-game! Chrissy Metz hit the red carpet in a sparkling black dress, Hoda Kotb sizzled in leather and don’t even get us started on the ‘Yodeling Boy’s adorable suit!

The 2018 Country Music Awards are off to a great start! Country music and Hollywood’s hottest start didn’t disappoint on the red carpet in Nashville, Tennessee. Chrissy Metz is our best dressed so far. The “This Is Us” star stunned in a long-sleeve sparkling black dress. Meanwhile, Hoda Kotb opted for black leather pants with a white blazer. And, The “Yodeling Boy,” Mason Ramsey was adorable on the carpet in a white suit jacket with musical notes on it. He accessorized with a matching cowboy hat and a red bowtie. How cute? — Check out these stars and more on the red carpet at the CMT Awards!

As more stars continue to arrive at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena let us fill you in on what you’ll see during tonight’s annual awards show. Who’s hosting? Little Big Town — Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet — is not only taking over the hosting duties, but, the group will also take the stage to perform. AND, they’re nominated three awards! Speaking of nominees, Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean lead the nominations with four nods each, followed by Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett with three each.

It wouldn’t be the CMT Music Awards without performances, right? We’ve got you covered with a jam-packed list of country’s best voices who will take the stage tonight. Carrie Underwood is scheduled to perform, along with music’s finest stars, Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, and Sam Hunt. And, did someone say duets? — Yes! Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker will team up together, while Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley will join forces. Last, but certainly not least, Dierks Bentley will hit the stage to perform alongside Brothers Osborne. Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt are all set to perform.