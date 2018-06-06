Luke Bryan, Blake Shelton & More Country Crooners Rock The CMT Music Awards Red Carpet

The 2018 CMT Awards are here which means all of your favorite country hunks have congregated in the same spot! See all the best men’s fashion from the red carpet!

These guys clean up well! While you might be more accustomed to seeing country crooners like Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Blake Shelton in cowboy boots and flannel shirts, they totally stepped their looks up a notch on June 6 for the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena! Sure, a bunch of the guys’ looks were still pretty casual, but they amped up their attire with sleek jackets and printed ties. Stetsons optional!

Little Big Town have the honor of hosting the award show, as well as performing during the big event! The group, comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook, are also nominated for three awards including two for performance of the year and one for group video of the year for their hit track “When Someone Stops Loving You.” As for their fashion, well, they’ve already joked in an interview with CMT.com about how the two dudes have already planned to have many casual outfit changes throughout their emcee gig. “You won’t believe how many jeans and t-shirts Jimi and I are going to change into,” Sweet said.

Some guys that we’re excited to see at the show are the Backstreet Boys! Yep, that’s right – the iconic 90s boyband picked up a nomination for performance of the year thanks to that time they shared the stage with Florida Georgia Line to sing “Everybody” at CMT Crossroads. The group will also be performing during the CMT Awards!

There’s clearly a ton of great guys in attendance on the CMT Music Awards, so what are you waiting for? Get clicking in the gallery above to see all the hunks on the red carpet!