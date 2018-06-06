Country Couples Slay On CMT Awards Carpet: Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher & More

You know what country music is all about — love! That’s why we LOVE this adorable couples of country, while they walk the red carpet at the CMT Music Awards!

The CMT Music Awards bring out country’s cutest couples and we just can’t get enough! Of course, Nashville royalty Carrie Underwood and her ice hockey player beau Mike Fisher brought the heat to the red carpet! Carrie stunned in a mini yellow dress with incredible embellishments and her husband was right by her side, looking as good as ever! Lauren Akins joined hubbie Thomas Rhett on the red carpet, sans their daughters Willa Gray and Ada James. Mommy and daddy need a date night! New parents Tyler and Hayley Hubbard also took a night off of mom and dad duty to attend the CMT Music Awards. They looked fabulous, as usual, with Hayley in a pink ruffled gown and Tyler in a white suit with a blue flannel underneath. Their 6-month old baby daughter was not in tow, but we think they deserve a date night!

Newlyweds Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans shared a sweet kiss on the red carpet! Kelsea is nominated for Best Video and Best Female Video for her song “Legends,” and there’s no denying she looked like a damn legend in her sparkling crop top tonight! Another shining star of the night was Brittany Aldean, rocking a deep blue shining minidress while looking gorgeous on hubs Jason Aldean’s arm. Brittany truly stunned, showing off her already-perfect post-baby body, just seven months after giving birth to their first child, Memphis. Jason wore his typical cowboy hat and leather jacket with a pair of ripped jeans. Luke Bryan and his wife Caroline Boyer looked smokin’ hot together on the carpet, too! Caroline wore a plunging sparkling minidress and dangling earrings.

Follow along on HollywoodLife.com all night for minute to minute CMT Music Awards coverage! For all the performances, the best looks and hottest country hunks!