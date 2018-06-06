CMT Awards’ Best Hair & Makeup: Carrie Underwood, Kelly Clarkson & More

Carrie, Kelly and Kelsea all looked so gorgeous at the CMT Music Awards! See the prettiest hair and makeup looks of the night below!

It was a beautiful night, indeed, at the CMT Music Awards! Held live from Nashville, Tenn. on June 6, Carrie Underwood looked so gorgeous in a yellow mini dress with a plunging neckline. Her hair was in a side part, sleek and straight, but with tons of volume. Her makeup was pretty and natural. She did rock a slightly smokey eye, but overall her look was very fresh and modern. See the best beauty looks at the CMT Awards right here!

Kelly Clarkson brought major drama with her eye look. Her eyes were lined in blue, and she looked amazing! Her skin was gorgeous and glowing and she rocked a pink lip. Kelsea Ballerini got a bit of a haircut before hitting the carpet, and showed off her short bob! Chrissy Metz also showed off a cute bob, and her hair was SO SHINY! She rocked long lashes and a pink lip. TODAY host Hoda Kotb rocked a megawatt smile with red lipstick and super bright, white teeth! Gorgeous! Cassadee Pope wore her ombre bob in a wet look, in undone waves. She wore a bold, shiny orangey-red lip.

Skier Lindsey Vonn wore a nude lip and focused on a smokey eye. Her platinum hair was sleek and straight, styled in a center part. Lauren Alaina wore her long bob in pretty waves. Jennifer Nettles wore her hair down, in stunning curls. Her skin looked flawless — a pink blush really made her cheekbones pop. See more beauty looks in the gallery above!