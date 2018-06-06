Carrie Underwood Gives A Beautiful Performance Of Her Single ‘Cry Pretty’ At The CMT Awards

Carrie Underwood just took the stage to sing her latest track, “Cry Pretty” at the CMT Music Awards and OMG you need to watch her killer performance! See it here!

Leave it to Carrie Underwood to totally steal the show! The 35-year-old country singer performed her newest single, “Cry Pretty” at the CMT Music Awards on June 6 at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and, of course, every second was spectacular.

She started her performance by walking through curtains of hanging crystals, which created a stunning effect as they glistened around her. The stage also matched her makeup, which featured glitter under her eyes to mimic tears. She kept her wavy blonde locks down and rocked a black fringe romper. Fans and fellow musicians alike enjoyed the performance, with the camera panning to Kelsea Ballerini singing along in the crowd.

While we didn’t know exactly what she had in store when she took the stage, we did know that she was super excited about the opportunity. Carrie explained that the stage is practically like home to her, in an interview with CMT.com. “I’m just excited to get out there, because I feel like that’s one of the places in life that I feel most comfortable,” the “Before He Cheats” hitmaker said.

Part of the reason she was so excited to get onstage was so she could connect with her fans – who she hasn’t had a ton of contact with since suffering a nasty injury last November. “I always love the way that the CMTs are set up because the fans are front and center. It’s not like you’re on stage singing to a bunch of artists, you actually get to sing to the fans, which is really cool,” she said. “I mean, one of the best things about the CMT Music Awards is that they are fan voted. So I know my fans get out and campaign. I see them throwing Twitter parties that are like vote parties. It’s really cool to be nominated for their hard work, and to be recognized.”

Carrie currently holds the title of most decorated artist in the history of the CMT Music Awards, and she may extend that reign tonight. She has four nominations, including video of the year, female video of the year and collaborative video of the year for her and Ludacris‘ video for “The Champion.” She also received a nod for CMT performance of the year for when she and Keith Urban shared the stage at the 2017 CMT Music Awards to sing their hit song, “The Fighter.”