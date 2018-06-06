Britney Spears Suffers Major Wedgie With Bikini Bottom On Jet Ski — See Wardrobe Malfunction Pic

Yikes! Britney Spears accidentally flashed paparazzi on June 6 when she stopped to pull out a MAJOR wedgie while jet skiing in Miami! Wait until you see this pic!

Another day, another celebrity wardrobe malfunction. This time, it’s Britney Spears. The “Ohh La La” singer was in the middle of enjoying a jet ski ride in Miami on Wednesday when her bikini bottoms suddenly got stuck in her bum! It happens to the best of us. Without any shame, Britney quite literally, adjusted her bikini, and the paparazzi caught it all on camera. So funny, right? After adjusting herself, Britney got right back to riding the waves. This is why we love her! Take a look at her wedgie below!

Nevertheless, we’re glad to see Britney enjoying some fun in the sun, especially since she recently found herself in hot water for not agreeing to give her ex-husband Kevin Federline additional child support. Together, Britney and Kevin share two sons, Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11. As of now, Kevin receives $20,000 a month, but is seeking more because Britney “earns in excess of $34,000,000 per year,” according to court documents obtained by The Blast. “We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Kevin’s lawyer explained during an interview with PEOPLE.

And making things even more awkward, Wendy Williams has also weighed in on the situation. “Britney’s got deal after deal on the table and reportedly she’s making 33 million dollars a year and I’m not counting her money and I don’t want to count her money… Britney, not for nothing, but what kind of woman is not taking care of her own two kids as a full time mother, just asking?” Wendy said on her day time show. Yikes.