Blake Shelton Opens CMT Music Awards With Sizzling Performances Of ‘Turnin’ Me On’

Blake Shelton kicked off the 2018 CMT Music Awards with a sexy performance of his latest hit, ‘Turnin’ Me On’! Check out his epic opening right here!

Blake Shelton, 41, rocked the CMT Music Awards stage with a sizzling performance of his hit, “Turnin’ Me On”! The country crooner opened the show with his guitar in hand to kick off the night. He sounded incredible and didn’t miss a bit on stage. And, it didn’t hurt that he looked super hot on stage! Gwen Stefani, you’re one lucky lady! — See his performance, below!

As for who else will take the stage? — Carrie Underwood is slated to perform, along with more of music’s finest stars including: Backstreet Boys, Blake Shelton, Jason Aldean, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, and Sam Hunt. And, did someone say duets? — Yes! Luke Bryan and Darius Rucker will team up together, while Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley will join forces. Last, but certainly not least, Dierks Bentley will hit the stage to perform alongside Brothers Osborne. Chris Stapleton, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt are all set to perform.

No thank you #BlakeShelton for yet another outstanding performance at the #CMTAwards! pic.twitter.com/0wy1NsA6oR — Women of Country (@nextwomenofcoun) June 7, 2018

Tonight’s show inside Nashville’s Bridgestone arena is bound to be country music’s best yet! Little Big Town — Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Phillip Sweet — will pull double-duty tonight, as they’re not only hosting the show, but they’re performing too! LBT has also racked up three nominations. As for the stars who are up for awards? — Florida Georgia Line, Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean lead the nominations with four nods each, followed by Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett with three each.