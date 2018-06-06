Backstreet Boys Prove They’ve Still Got It As They Rock CMT Awards With ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’

The Backstreet Boys are back! The pop stars took us back to the ‘90s, but with a country twist that had Nashville royalty on its feet at the CMT Awards.

Who said boy bands can’t do country? The Backstreet Boys’ performance at the CMT Awards on June 6 is proof that the former teen idols still have what it takes. The guys took to the stage to sing their latest single, “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” after being introduced by Olympic ski racer Lindsey Vonn, who confessed that she has been a fan since she was a kid. (Haven’t we all?) Nick Carter, 38, Kevin Richardson, 46, AJ McClean, 40, Brian Littrell, 43, and Howie Dorough, 44, left us pining for the ‘90s with their slick dance moves that had the Nashville audience on their feet. It was a triumphant moment for the guys who walked away with an award for CMT Performance of the Year, earlier that evening.

As hardcore fans of the Backstreet Boys will know, the band’s appearance at the CMT Awards wasn’t just a gimmick. They were there because they were actually nominated for an award – CMT Performance of the Year – and for making it feel like 1997 all over again with their rendition of their hit “Everybody” on CMT Crossroads, alongside Florida Georgia Line. (They were facing some stiff competition, including a collaboration between Earth Wind & Fire & Lady Antebellum on CMT Crossroads, as well as Keith Urban and Carrie Underwood, who were nominated for singing “The Fighter” at the 2017 CMT Awards.) But they walked away with the award and proved they were back on top with ease.

But HollywoodLife readers shouldn’t be surprised by the band’s love of country music. In fact in April, AJ talked about just that and being welcomed by the Nashville community as he worked on his “pop country” solo album.

“I love country music so much because it tells stories,” he told us on April 4. “I’ve always loved music in general — all different walks of music. But I grew up listening to a lot of southern rock.” He also added, “Country is really changing now. If there ever were a perfect time to kind of merge the two worlds of pop and country together, it’s now. So again, hopefully I can come in and throw a little wrench in it.” If the reaction to the band’s CMT Awards performance is anything to go by, Nashville’s superstars are more than a little willing for AJ and the rest of the Backstreet Boys to throw that wrench in!