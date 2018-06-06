Kate Spade’s Husband Releases Statement After Her Suicide: ‘There Was No Warning’

Andy Spade has released heartrending statement one day after the suicide of his designer wife Kate revealing his complete shock that she took her own life. Get the details here.

Andy Spade, 55, released an emotional statement, obtained by Variety, after the tragic death of his wife, designer, Kate Spade, 55, who reportedly committed suicide by hanging on June 5. “Kate suffered from depression and anxiety for many years,” Andy said. “She was actively seeking help and working closely with her doctors to treat her disease, one that takes far too many lives. We were in touch with her the night before and she sounded happy. There was no indication and no warning that she would do this. It was a complete shock. And it clearly wasn’t her. There were personal demons she was battling,” Andy continued.

Andy and Kate were married for 24 years before her death. While things seemed picture perfect from the outside looking in, the couple allegedly had relationship problems prior to her death. Things were reportedly so bad between the pair, that Andy was allegedly looking into buying his own apartment in Manhattan. “For the past 10 months we had been living separately, but within a few blocks of each other,” Andy explained. “Bea was living with both of us and we saw each other or spoke every day. We ate many meals together as a family and continued to vacation together as a family. Our daughter was our priority. We were not legally separate, and never even discussed divorce. We were best friends trying to work through our problems in the best way we knew how,” Andy added.

Kate was found dead inside her NYC home by her housekeeper. Andy was reportedly in the apartment at the time of his wife’s death, while their 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrix was at school. Kate allegedly left a suicide note addressed to her daughter. “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” the note said, according TMZ.

On the day of Spade’s death, NYPD released the following statement to HollywoodLife.com: “I can confirm it was an apparent suicide. On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing.” Autopsy results are still pending.