Andy Spade: 1st Photos Of Kate’s ‘Shook Up’ Estranged Husband Since Her Suicide

Andy Spade has been spotted for the first time since the apparent suicide death of his wife, Kate Spade. Andy was photographed looking somber after losing his wife of 24 years. See the first photos here.

Andy Spade, 55, has emerged, despite remaining quiet after the apparent suicide death of his wife, Kate Spade, 55. He appeared to be shaken up as he was photographed entering the Park Avenue apartment he shared with Kate. — The same apartment she reportedly took her own life in. A somber-looking Andy, along with his friend and lawyer, Bruce Herzog can be seen in the photos from June 6. Click HERE to see the photos of Andy just one day after Kate’s death.

As the autopsy results into Kate’s death are still pending, NYPD told HollywoodLife.com it was an apparent suicide. “On Tuesday June 5 at approximately 10:20 AM a police officer responded to a 911 call about an unconscious person. Upon arrival the officer discovered a 55-year-old woman named Katherine Brosnahan unconscious inside [her] Park Avenue apartment. EMS resounded and pronounced her dead on the scene. The investigation into the cause of death is ongoing,” NYPD told us.

The legendary designer reportedly left a suicide note near her body, which was addressed to the couple’s 13-year-old daughter, Frances Beatrix. “Bea – I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” the note said, according TMZ. The alleged note has also sparked questions about Kate and Andy’s marriage.

Since her death, reports have claimed that the pair, who were married for 24 years, had major relationship issues. — So much, that Andy was reportedly hunting for an apartment of his own in Manhattan. In fact, before Andy was spotted for the first time (in the above photos) he was reportedly coming from a $12,000 apartment he also rents.

While we wait for more details surrounding Kate’s death, it’s important to note that reports have claimed that Andy was inside the couple’s home when Kate took her own life. As for why she did it? — Kate’s reported estranged sister, Reta Brosnahan Saffo, 57, claims the designer has suffered from depression for years and refused to seek treatment to protect her image.