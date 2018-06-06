Andy Spade Was Reportedly Home At The Time Of Kate’s Suicide & Was Looking For His Own Place

Was Kate Spade going through marriage troubles before her tragic death? New reports claim her husband Andy was looking for one bedroom apartments before her suicide. Get all the details here.

Kate Spade’s apparent suicide on June 5 took the world by surprise. However, we’ve just learned “Kate and Andy [Spade] were having relationship problems,” before her death, a source explained to PEOPLE. Things were allegedly so bad that Andy was even looking to buy his own apartment in Manhattan, according to The Blast. But, despite this new revelation, Andy was in the apartment at the time of Kate’s suicide as reported by the Associated Press. This is just so heartbreaking, and we can’t imagine how devastating this is for her family.

As we previously told you, Kate was found unconscious at her home after allegedly hanging herself with a scarf. While the investigation is still ongoing, a number of celebrities including her brother-in-law David Spade have expressed their grief. “Fuzzy picture but i love it. Kate and I during Christmas family photos. We had so much fun that day. She was so sharp and quick on her feet. She could make me laugh so hard. I still can’t believe it,” David captioned an Instagram photo of himself and Kate sharing a laugh.

In addition to her husband, Kate is survived by her 13-year-old daughter Frances Beatrice Spade. At the scene, authorities discovered Kate’s suicide note that read, “Bea– I have always loved you. This is not your fault. Ask Daddy!” Her body was initially found by her housekeeper who reportedly ran downstairs to the apartment’s main floor and told the superintendent, who attempted CPR, but it was too late. Kate was pronounced dead on the scene.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contract the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).