‘AGT’: Dad Of 6 Scores Golden Buzzer After Tearful Performance Of ‘To Love Somebody’: Watch

‘America’s Got Talent’ contestant Michael Ketterer blew Simon Cowell away with his heartfelt performance of ‘To Love Somebody’ on episode two! Check it out here!

By the name of the show, it’s no surprise that America’s Got Talent brings out all the stars. On episode two of the 13th season, contestant Michael Ketterer gave an emotion rendition to “To Love Somebody” by the Bee Gees, and Simon Cowell was in awe! That’s right, Simon was moved. So much so, he even hit the golden buzzer. In addition to Michael’s impressive vocals, his personal life also captured the audience’s hearts. “My family is my reason why I’m here– my wife and my six children” Michael explained before his performance. “You know, one of the things that happens– especially because my children came out of foster care– when you’re surviving you can’t dream, and that has been one of the most rewarding things. Providing them with a home and a safe environment where they’re free to dream,” Michael continued. If you’re tearing up, you’re not alone.

“So, I’m here because I want to show them that, if they’re dad can live out his dreams, then nothing is impossible,” Michael added before the crowd went completely bananas! And, after his stunning performance he got a standing ovation. Well deserved! “Something about your voice, I genuinely mean this, is special,” Simon said after giving Michael the golden buzzer. After his performance, Michael was joined on stage by his wife and children. It was truly an incredible moment.

Nevertheless, we couldn’t be more excited for Michael. Not only did he move all of America, but he’s the second act of season 13 to receive a golden buzzer. We can’t wait to see him progress throughout the season, and we wish him the best! Take a look at Michael’s clip above!