Amber Rose Poses Topless & Is The Sexiest Boxer Ever In Hot Pics For Her SlutWalk

Amber Rose is getting ready for her annual SlutWalk and the promo picture for the event is SO sexy! See Amber’s topless boxer look here!

Amber Rose is prepping for this year’s SlutWalk! The 34-year-old model took to her Instagram account to announce the annual event will be taking place on Oct. 6, 2018. The announcement was paired with a snap of her wearing boxing gloves and shorts that boast a label saying “Amber Rose SLUTWALK Los Angeles, CA.” She covered her bare chest with one of her red gloves, and can be seen seductively licking the other mitt.

“The wait is over! Join me for the 4th annual SlutWalk at Pershing Square in DTLA and get your applications in to reserve your spot as an Intern, Vendor or Sponsor,” she captioned the photo, adding that you can get involved by going to her website. “I cant wait to see all of my Rosebuds #arsw18.” For those who are unaware, Amber’s SlutWalk is a one-day festival part of the larger transnational movement of protest marches that call for an end to rape culture, including victim blaming and slut shaming of sexual assault victims.

The event boasts many “cool activities” according to its website, that include contests, giveaways, vendors, speakers, performances, live DJs, sign making, educational booths, free breast cancer exams, and HIV testing among other things.

This year’s event comes exactly one year and one day after The New York Times published its initial explosive Harvey Weinstein exposé that led to numerous women coming forward with sexual assault and harassment allegations against other powerful men in Hollywood, and contributed to the launch of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements. We doubt Amber chose this day coincidentally, and we’re sure that the SlutWalk will be a powerful reminder of how far we will have come in one year, and how far we will still have to go.