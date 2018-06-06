The first trailer for ‘A Star Is Born’ has arrived. Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga fall head over heels in this epic musical drama. Plus, Bradley and Lady Gaga’s voices sound amazing. Watch now!

A Star Is Born is the movie to get excited about in 2018. The first trailer dropped on June 6, giving us our first glimpse at Bradley Cooper’s directorial debut starring Lady Gaga. Bradley stars as Jackson Maine, a famous singer who discovers Lady Gaga’s character, Ally. When he hears her sing, he knows she’s got that “it” factor. There’s something truly special about her. When Jackson asks Ally why she doesn’t sing her own songs, she says, “I just don’t feel comfortable… Almost every single person has told me that they like the way I sounded, but they didn’t like the way I look.”

“Well, I think you’re beautiful,” he says to her. This sparks a love story for the ages. As they navigate their new relationship, Ally also finds her voice. Lady Gaga, as always, sounds incredible. Bradley is taking us all by surprise by showing off his fantastic vocals. Who knew he had a voice like that?! HollywoodLife was in Las Vegas for CinemaCon back in April 2018 and got the first look at A Star Is Born. Now everyone is just as obsessed as we are!

This isn’t the first time A Star Is Born has been seen on the big screen. Janet Gaynor and Frederic March starred in the 1937 version, followed by Judy Garland and James Mason’s 1954 version. Until the 2018 movie, the most recent adaptation was Barbra Streisand and Kris Kristofferson’s 1976 film.

A Star Is Born will hit theaters in Oct. 2018. The movie also stars Sam Elliott, Dave Chappelle, and Anthony Ramos.