’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Renewed: When Will The New Episodes Air?

The story is far from over. ’13 Reasons Why’ will return for a third season, Netflix confirmed on June 6! When will the new episodes be released? Here’s everything we know.

Netflix has revealed 13 Reasons Why will return for season 3. The announcement comes less than a month since the highly-anticipated second season dropped. Netflix dropped a teaser video to make the big reveal. The video features an open locker, and when it shuts, there’s a “3” painted on the outside of the locker. Production on the new season will resume later this year. Season 3, which will consist of 13 episodes, will premiere in 2019. Brian Yorkey will be returning as the series’ creator and showrunner. Brian, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Steve Golin, and Selena Gomez are returning as EPs.

Katherine Langford, Dylan Minnette, Ross Butler, Miles Heizer, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Devin Druid, Kate Walsh, Justin Prentice, and more. The series stars, and more. Despite being the main focus of both the first and second seasons, Katherine will not be returning as Hannah Baker for the third season. She made the emotional announcement on her Instagram page on May 25. "This show will always be a special part of my life, and regardless of whether Hannah is there or not, I know that I will continue to strive to do work that is meaningful and has a positive impact – whether that be in film, music, or any other form of art," she wrote.