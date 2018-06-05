Liza Koshy: 5 Things To Know About The Newly-Single YouTube Star

YouTuber Liza Koshy broke up with her longtime boyfriend David Dobrik six months ago — but shocked everyone with an announcement today. What else didn’t you know about the vlogger?

It’s a sad day for the YouTube community. Liza Koshy and David Dobrik, one of the most iconic couples on YouTube, have announced their breakup in a joint video. And as if that wasn’t shocking enough, the couple, who been dating since Nov. 2015, revealed that they actually called it quits six months ago. The silver lining of this unexpected news is the fact that they’re at least on good terms and producing YouTube content together — phew! — but if you’re still feeling a bit blindsided by the vloggers, we understand. Here are five things to know about Liza Koshy to get ya back in the loop!

1. She started on Vine. Liza made a Vine account in 2013, growing it to 5 million followers by the time the platform closed four years later. She found even more success on YouTube, becoming the fastest YT personality to ever reach 10 million subscribers. She has since raised that number to over 14 million with more than 1.6 billion views. Although usually comedic and willing to do anything for the sake of a video no matter how ridiculous, Liza also doesn’t shy away from serious issues like anxiety, as well.

2. She’s a host. When Nickelodeon’s Double Dare reboot premieres on June 25th, Liza will be the host of the classic show. She’s definitely got the experience for this job, considering she hosted the 2017 Golden Globes live pre-show and Nigel Lythgoe‘s Every Single Step. And in addition to producing and developing content for MTV, she is also one of the hosts of their Total Request Live show.

3. She has some acting credits. Liza doesn’t just host — she acts as well! In addition to acting in Hulu’s Freakish and YouTube Premium’s Jingle Ballin’ and Escape the Night, the 22-year-old made it to the big screen with a role in Boo! A Madea Halloween in 2016. In 2018, she will voice a character in the short film Crow: A Legend alongside John Legend.

4. She’s won awards. From Teen Choice Awards to Streamy Awards to Kids Choice Awards, Liza has won them all! She’s also been nominated for a Shorty Award and a People’s Choice Award. The Hollywood Reporter included her in their list of rising crossover stars in 2017, and Teen Vogue named her as a female comedian to know the year before that.

5. She’s bilingual. Growing up in Houston, Texas, Liza attended a dual language school there and can now speak Spanish fluently.