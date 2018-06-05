Lindsay Ell: 5 Things To Know About Rising Country Star & CMT Awards Performer

The 2018 CMT Awards will be jam-packed with amazing performances, including one from rising star, Lindsay Ell! Get to know Lindsay better right here!

Lindsay Ell is one of six artists set to take the Ram Trucks Side Stage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards on June 6. The 29-year-old is being recognized as one of country music’s “breakthrough artists” at the annual awards show, which is quite a fitting title after the year she’s had. Here at HollywoodLife, we’ve been fans of Lindsay for quite some time now (she first visited our podcast back in Feb. 2016!), but if you’re not as familiar with her, here are some important things to know!

1. She grew up in Canada and was well educated! Lindsay was born in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and attended Bishop Carroll High School, where she graduated a year early AND was named her class valedictorian. She went on to attend the University of Calgary, where she studied business, as well as the Berklee College of Music, where she mixed her education with her passion for music. Throughout her college years, she began pursuing a career as a singer/songwriter.

2. She fell in love with music at a young age. After learning piano at six years old, Lindsay switched to the guitar when she was just eight. She was discovered by legendary Canadian musician, Randy Bachman, at 15 years old, and he helped write and produce her first album, which was release in 2006 when she was still a teenager. She developed a country sound when she started traveling back and forth from Nashville, and decided to move there permanently at age 21.

3. She’s heavily influenced by John Mayer. Lindsay worked with Sugarland singer, Kristian Bush, on her debut album, The Project, and in their sessions before creating the record, he tasked her with recording her own version of John Mayer’s album, The Continuum Project. She released the “complete, raw” and “imperfect” cover album in May 2018.

4. She got her big break in 2017. Lindsay released her debut album on a major label, The Project, in Aug. 2017. It reached No. 4 on the US Country Billboard charts. The album’s second single, “Criminal,” was sent to radio in Dec. 2017 and is currently climbing the charts. It peaked at No. 1 on Canada’s Country Billboard charts, as well.

5. She’s toured with big names. Lindsay has toured with familiar country acts like The Band Perry, Brad Paisley, Luke Bryan, Big & Rich and more. She’ll be opening for Sugarland on tour this summer.

BONUS FACT: Lindsay previously dated famous Nashville radio host, Bobby Bones. However, they split in Oct. 2017 after about a year together because he felt she wasn’t getting a fair chance with other radio stations because of their relationship.