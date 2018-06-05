Carly Pearce: 5 Things To Know About 1st-Time Performer & Nominee At CMT Awards

Rising country singer, Carly Pearce, will hit the stage for a performance at the CMT Music Awards on June 6, where she’s also a two-time nominee. Here’s more to know about Carly!

Carly Pearce has had an INSANELY big year, but one of her biggest moments is still to come on June 6! For the first time in her career, Carly will perform at the CMT Music Awards. Her video for “Every Little Thing” is also nominated for Female Video of the Year and Breakthrough Video of the Year. This is her first time nominated at the awards ceremony, so it’s a pretty damn big deal! Ahead of her big night, get to know Carly better with five facts here:

1. How did she make it big? Carly has been working toward a career in country music for quite some time, and she got her big break in a pretty unconventional way! Her debut single, “Every Little Thing,” began getting airplay on SiriusXM’s “The Highway” at the end of 2016, and the unexpected success helped her land a record deal with Big Machine Records. The song was sent to country radio in Feb. 2017, and it blew up over the next several months. “Every Little Thing” hit No. 1 on the Billboard US Country Airplay charts and No. 5 on the US Country charts.

2. Debut album. After she got signed by a major label, it didn’t take long to get the ball rolling on Carly’s career. Every Little Thing was released in Oct. 2017, and reached No. 4 on the US Country charts. However, it took a lot of hard work to get here — Carly had been working to get a record out for eight years before it finally happened. The record’s second single, “Hide the Wine,” was sent to radio in Oct. 2017.

3. She’s always wanted to pursue music. Carly started touring with a local band when she was just 11 years old, and dropped out of school when she was 16 to try and make music her career. She eventually moved to Nashville and began performing at Dollywood, while also working other odd jobs, including cleaning Air B&Bs and nannying.

4. She’s toured with some BIG names. Carly has toured with artists like Brett Young, Blake Shelton and Thomas Rhett. She’s opening for Rascal Flatts on their 2018 tour.

5. She wasn’t always confident she’d get to this point in her career. Carly stopped by HollywoodLife in October, and opened up about why she never gave up, despite many setbacks. “There were moments that I thought maybe I shouldn’t continue,” she told us EXCLUSIVELY. “I was told to move home, told I was dated. People passed on “Every Little Thing.” So there were definitely moments, but I think in my heart, it was what I was meant to do. Sometimes chasing after a dream takes time and it takes growing up and figuring out who you are as an artist and a person.”