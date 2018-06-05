Tyga Likes Iggy Azalea’s Sexy Post On Instagram & Reignites Romance Rumors Once Again

Iggy Azalea just revealed multiple sizzling hot photos and Tyga fed right into it! The rapper was caught red-handed creeping on her pics and fans think they’ve got a secret romance going on!

Iggy Azalea, 27, is red hot in new photos on Instagram — literally! The rapper posted four bikini-clad snaps with sultry red lighting, showcasing her toned tummy and cleavage. And, like many of her dedicated fans, she also caught the attention of her rumored beau, Tyga! The “Rack City” rapper, 28, obviously loved Iggy’s sexy snaps since he double-tapped a few of them (as seen below)!

The rappers clearly don’t seem to mind that they’re the subject of romance rumors since their back-and-forth on social media is still going strong. Iggy and Tyga have been stirring up relationship separation ever since April 2018, when they were spotted getting cozy at Coachella. The two were photographed arriving to night one of the annual music festival in Indio, California. The two were reportedly spotted at West Hollywood’s Sunset Marquis Hotel in an apparent business meeting of sorts, that same month.

Other clues that gave fans all the feels were all the times Iggy and Tyga were spotted together before their Coachella rendezvous. In February 2018, both rappers appeared on a Valentine’s Day edition of MTV’s Total Request Live. They also shared a sweet embrace on stage at the Jumanji festival in Melbourne, Australia in February.

Despite the reports that the rappers are more than friends, Iggy took to Twitter to set the record straight. “I thought it was fairly obvious, but I feel I need to clarify again,” she tweeted and then deleted in early May. She added: “I’m still extremely single & im not dating anyone. Honestly.”

Azalea was previously engaged to NBA star, Nick Young, 33, who she dated for nearly three years before the two ended their engagement in 2016. Young was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal after a video featuring him and fellow NBA player, D’Angelo Russell, 22, surfaced, where Russell asked Young about an apparent encounter Young had with another woman.

Meanwhile, Tyga previously dated Kylie Jenner, 20, and was once engaged to Blac Chyna, 30, who he shares a son, King Cairo, 6, with.

Iggy and Tyga have yet to address what’s really going on between them, if anything even is. — Either way, we wouldn’t mind seeing the two rappers link up!