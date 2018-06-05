We’re melting! True Thompson is the youngest and cutest ballerina we’ve ever seen! Khloe Kardashian just cured our Tuesday blues with an adorable video of her little girl all dressed up in a pink tutu!

It looks like Khloe Kardashian, 33, has a dancer on her hands! The Good American designer posted the cutest video of her daughter, True Thompson, dressed in a pale pink ballerina outfit with a tutu! Baby True, born April 12, 2018, even rocked an adorable pink bow on her head in her momma’s Instagram story on June 5. Take a closer look at True’s outfit below!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared two cute videos of the 1-month-old, who she shares with NBA star, Tristan Thompson, 27. True was propped up between two pillows on a couch, presumably in the Cleveland home Khloe shares with Tristan. “Baby True! Who is the cutest little munchkin?” the new mom gushed. “Hey, Mama! Hi, baby True. Lookin’ like a little lady!” While being filmed, True let out When a little sneeze, to which her proud momma laughed and said, “Bless you, Mama!”

Khloe’s adorable baby update came after her mother, Kris Jenner, 62, revealed that her daughter and granddaughter will return to LA very soon. And, the Kardashian matriarch also admitted that she believes Khloe and True’s trip back to LA will be permanent. So, what does that mean for her relationship with Tristan?

While it’s unclear where these two stand, a permanent move back to LA doesn’t seem like things are going great in Cleveland, where the two live together. Tristan is in the midst of the NBA Finals, and Khloe has been living there since she gave birth to their daughter on April 12.

True arrived into the world just two days after Tristan was caught cheating on Khloe with multiple women. Nonetheless, he was still at the hospital for the birth of his daughter. The couple has been trying to work on their troubled relationship, however, it’s unclear if they can make it for the long haul. Luckily, Khloe has had the immense support of her family and friends. And, they may just get her back on the west coast for good. We’ll have to wait and see!

The Cleveland Cavaliers star is also the father of son Prince, 17 months, with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.