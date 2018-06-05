Shawn Mendes Admits To Wanting To Buy Justin Bieber’s Dirty Underwar During ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Singing wasn’t the only thing Shawn Mendes did on ‘Carpool Karaoke’ with James Corden! The singer surprisingly admitted his love for ‘Harry Potter’ and revealed how much he’d pay for Justin Bieber’s underwear!

Carpool Karaoke just got a little bit more exciting. On the June 4 episode, Shawn Mendes took the passenger seat, and boy was it one hell of a ride. The ride started off with he and James Corden crooning to his hit “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back,” and it was as epic as you would imagine. However, things took an interesting turn when Shawn admitted he’d buy Justin Bieber’s underwear for $500. Yes, you read that correctly. Of course, this weird exchange came after James asked Shawn if he stills does his own laundry and suggested that instead of JB doing laundry, he buys a new pair of underwear everyday and sells the old ones online. So, it wasn’t completely random.

But, how much would Shawn pay for James’ underwear? “I’d pay not to have a pair of your underpants,” Shawn replied. Ouch! What a burn. “I’d pay for them to be as far away from me as possible,” Shawn continued. How funny! In addition to the underwear chat, Shawn and James sang a few more songs including Shawn’s “In My Blood,” and even played a game of hockey. Plus, Shawn also showed fans he’s a mega fan of Harry Potter. At a point, he quite literally transformed into a wizard. Can he get any cuter?! No wonder Hailey Baldwin is smitten.

As we previously told you, although they’re just friends, Hailey feels they have potential to be more. “She is totally into him and Shawn is the first guy that has been able to get Hailey to completely forget about Justin Bieber,” a source explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. However, Shawn has stood by the fact that he and Hailey are not an item, despite their Met Gala appearance together on May 7. Nevertheless, we totally wouldn’t mind seeing them together. He’s quite the charmer!