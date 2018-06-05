‘L&HH’ Joseline Hernandez Works Stripper Pole In Thong: Sexy Videos

Woah! ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star Joseline Hernandez took to Instagram on June 5 to post extremely provocative videos of herself dancing on a stripper pole and we can’t take our eyes off of it!

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star Joseline Hernandez, 31, took to Instagram on June 5 to post two spicy videos of herself dancing up a storm in a sexy black thong on a stripper pole and it was definitely eye-catching! “Back at it after my absence because someone need it my attention more @bonniebellahernandez 😁,” the reality beauty captioned one video. “Hey hoe,” she captioned the other. In both videos, Joseline can be seen strutting her stuff in a mirror in an empty room with disco style lights and her flexibility shows through moves like twerking on her hands and knees.

When Joseline isn’t practicing her moves on a stripper pole, she’s making headlines by releasing diss tracks. She recently got attention with a track that totally disses rapper Cardi B even though they don’t know each other. Many followers speculate that Joseline just released the diss track because she’s jealous of Cardi since she’s one of the top female rappers in the world right now. Either way, it seems like Joseline doesn’t care what others think as she often does wild things that stir up the pot.

Hey hoe A post shared by Joseline (@joseline) on Jun 5, 2018 at 5:34pm PDT

Joseline most likely has confidence to do what she wants because her life seems to be going in the right direction. She finally settled a long custody battle with her ex Stevie J over money and how to raise their 1-year-old daughter Bonnie Bella. Joseline sued Stevie in 2016 for access to their daughter and they even had to be reprimanded by a judge in court because they kept giving each other insults. We’re glad to know things are better now and Joseline can focus on keeping more happiness and less stress in her life!