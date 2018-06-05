LeBron James Slams Trump After Eagles Diss: ‘No One’ Wants An Invite To His White House

No matter who wins the NBA Finals, LeBron James has a message for Donald Trump: Forget about inviting the champions to the White House, because no one wants to go!

If Donald Trump thinks he’s hurting anyone by disinviting people to the White House, LeBron James, 33, wants him to think again. The NBA star has responded to the president’s decision to nix his meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles to celebrate the team’s Super Bowl win after several players decided not to go. Speaking at a press conference on June 5, the Cleveland Cavaliers player made it crystal clear that – even if his team wins the NBA Finals – they’re not going to the White House to celebrate so don’t even bother extending the invitation.

“It’s typical of him. I’m not surprised… I know no matter who wins this series no one wants an invite anyway so it won’t be Cleveland or Golden State going,” King James said in a clip tweeted by NBA TV. And his Golden State Warriors rival Stephen Curry agreed. The 30-year-old reacted to the controversy, saying that the president’s actions are “not surprising.”On June 5, Steph told reporters, “It’s unfortunate but we all have our right to do what we want to do and the Eagles fall in line with that…” He added, “I agree with Bron. Pretty sure the way we handled things last year. [We’ll] stay consistent with that.But at the end of the day…every team has an opportunity to make a decision for themselves and speak for themselves. I think that’s powerful, being in this situation.”

It’s not the first time that Steph and LeBron have shunned the president. In 2017, fresh off his team’s NBA win, the Golden State Warriors star decided not to go to the White House in protest to the “things that [Trump] said and that he hasn’t said” about racism.

LeBron James shares his thoughts on the Philadelphia Eagles being uninvited to the White House.#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/yeQOwXeMbG — NBA TV (@NBATV) June 5, 2018

When Trump lashed out and tweeted that Steph’s invitation was “withdrawn,” a furious LeBron fired back, “U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain’t going! So therefore ain’t no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up!” (In the end the entire team didn’t go anyway.) LeBron and Steph’s latest comments come as Donald Trump continues to slam the NFL and football players who refuse to stand – or be on the field – during the national anthem over concerns of police brutality.