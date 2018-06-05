Kim Kardashian Vs. Rihanna — Who Wore White Crop Top Best? See Pics

Kim Kardashian’s gorgeous CFDA look reminded me of RiRi’s Met Gala look from a few years ago. Who wore this two-piece look best?

Kim Kardashian, 37, looked STUNNING at the CFDA Awards in Brooklyn, New York on June 5. She wore Rick Owens as she accepted the first ever Influencer Award. Her hair was pulled up into a flirty pony and she showed off her teeny tiny waist! She reportedly has a 24 inch waist! “Lately my style has been really chill. [But] my mom would kill me if I wore sweatpants to an event like this,” Kim said on the red carpet before the show. Kim also gave her husband Kanye West credit for her “makeover” — “I trust his vision. He’s my best stylist.”

When I first saw this look, I instantly thought of Rihanna‘s 2014 Met Gala look. She wore a two piece white outfit by Stella McCartney at the ball. It was a crop top that was backless, and showed off her curves. The outfits are pretty similar, though the ladies have different body shapes. Rihanna’s had a crystal necklace built into the dress and was more structured. Kim’s was more casual. It looked like a knit fabric. Both ladies wore their hair up with loose waves and rocked nude lipstick.

It’s so hard to pick a favorite look because although the silhouettes are so similar, I get a totally different vibe from these looks. Rihanna’s is totally glamour, black tie gorgeousness. Kim’s look is dressy yet also casual, and she amped up the drama with bold, gold bangles and a coper smokey eye. Both women look flawless!