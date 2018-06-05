Kim Kardashian Says Kanye Didn’t Play Her Song About Their Marriage Until Last Minute: Was She Mad?

Trouble in paradise? Kanye West revealed on his new album that Kim Kardashian almost left him after his slavery comments! And, Kim didn’t hear the track until the very last minute! Here’s what she had to say…

Kanye West, 40, always speaks his mind. But, to admit on “Wouldn’t Leave” that Kim Kardashian, 37, almost left him after he said slavery was a “choice,” was a bold choice in itself. And, Kim said she didn’t even hear the track until the very last minute, despite her giving her usual stamp of approval on his music. “Did I cry about it? Did I fight about it? Yeah. That’s not stuff we put on social media. But, yeah, we have those moments. That’s the one song he really didn’t play for me until the last minute, so I heard that last minute,” Kim told Entertainment Tonight at the CFDA Awards in New York City, where she was honored with the first-ever Influencer Award on June 4. “It meant a lot to me,” she said of Ye’s track. “I really like that song. We have really different views sometimes, but that’s my husband, you know?”

Kim went on to explain how Ye makes her part of the recording process, despite their different opinions. “I was in the room for making all of the songs and hearing things and it’s a really fascinating process, especially since he scrapped his whole album and redid it in the last two weeks and just came up with all new songs,” she said. “I left to go home for, like, two days and then I come back and it was a whole new album. It’s fascinating to see the process.”

She continued: “I’m so happy that it’s been well-received because I’ve seen him go through a lot and he’s just the most genuine person. He might say things that might get misinterpreted and people don’t see the context behind it, but I always know his heart, so I’m glad that it was really well-received.”

Kanye dropped his highly anticipated album, “Ye” on June 1, and it’s slated for a No. 1 debut on the Billboard 200 chart next week, according to industry experts. In its first week alone the 7-track album has locked the top seven spots on both Apple Music and Spotify.

Kim’s candid interview came after Ye admitted that he was diagnosed with a “mental condition” at age 39. “But like I said on the album, it’s not a disability, it’s a superpower,” told radio host, Big Boy on the night of listening party in Wyoming on May 31.