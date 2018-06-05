Kim Kardashian’s Flirty Ponytail At CFDA — Get Exact Look In 6 Easy Steps With Just 2 Products

Kim Kardashian was sweet and sassy with her dark hair pulled into a ponytail at the CFDA Awards on June 4. We got the details from her hairstylist below!

Kim Kardashian is back to her black hair, after being blonde for a little bit. For the CFDA Awards in New York on June 4, she looked super sexy in a white crop top and tight skirt. She looked amazing accepting the first ever Influencer Award. Her makeup was done by Mario Dedivanovic, who used her new lipsticks and her other KKW Beauty products. Her hair was done by Chris Appleton. He told us how you can get her exact look: “First, prep hair with Color Wow Brass Banned Correct & Perfect Mousse for Dark Hair ($24) to add texture and definition. Blow dry the hair using a diffuser to enhance it’s natural texture. Next, apply the Color Wow Pop & Lock Gloss Treatment ($20) through the mid-lengths to the ends of the hair for added shine.”

Chris continued, “Using the ghd curve classic curl iron, wrap random sections of hair around the iron to create a defined wave. Then, using just the fingers, pull the hair back into a high pony. To complete the hairstyle, pull edges out to soften the look and then wrap a small section of hair around the base of the pony.” Easy as pie! It’s such a simple look, yet it was so sexy against her white outfit!

We totally love this messy, sexy look on Kim. It’s a great contrast from her super sleek and straight, waist-length hair she was rocking just a few months ago — her “Cher Hair.” This vibe is beachy, sexy and perfect for summer!