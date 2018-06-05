Kendall Jenner’s Hook-Up With Anwar Hadid Has Ben Simmons Feeling ‘Used’

Poor Ben Simmons! The NBA star just started dating Kendall Jenner, but on June 4 she was caught locking lips with Bella and Gigi Hadid’s brother Anwar! Ben feels ‘used’ and we don’t blame him!

Kendall Jenner, 22, was pictured engaging in a hot make-out session with Bella and Gigi Hadid‘s brother, Anwar, 18, at a CFDA Awards after party in New York on June 4, and now, NBA player Ben Simmons — whom Kendall has reportedly been dating — feels “used”. Obviously, right? “Ben’s not used to being treated this way. Usually girls are waiting by the phone for him to call after one date, but Kendall is the opposite — she’s a stone cold player. Ben thought NBA guys were players, but Kendall just proved she’s the OG,” a source close to Ben tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Our source continued, “Ben feels a bit used, he just had the best time with Kendall and now she’s already bounced to someone else, it’s got his head spinning a little.” But don’t worry — while Ben feels “used”, seeing Kendall make out with someone else has also been a turn on for him. “This hasn’t made him any less hot for Kendall. If anything it’s actually made him want her more. She’s making it clear she’s not that available and that’s a turn on for Ben because it’s so different from what he’s used to. And Ben’s the type of guy that loves the chase, he loves to compete. If she was doing this to get his attention it has definitely worked.”

We’re not exactly sure that being a “player” is a turn on for us, but whatever floats his boat, right? If seeing Kendall kiss someone else makes Ben hot and bothered, then more power to him! But it looks like he may want to step up his game if he wants to be the one Kendall’s straddling next.

Before Kendall, Anwar was dating actress Nicola Peltz, 23, but they haven’t posted any pics together on social media since April, and they are no longer following each other.