‘Star Wars’ Kelly Marie Tran Forced To Delete Her Instagram After Harassment & Haters Get Slammed

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ star Kelly Marie Tran has faced so much harassment from angry fans about her character, Rose Tico, that she’s deleted her Instagram. Supportive fans are coming to her defense on Twitter.

Kelly Marie Tran, 29, who plays mechanic-turned-hero Rose Tico in the new Star Wars trilogy, has left social media after enduring months of hatred and harassment from so-called fans who hate her character. There’s no rhyme or reason to their hate or treatment of Kelly, an innocent actor that has nothing to do with the development of Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Kelly is the first woman of color to play a leading role in the 40-year-old Star Wars franchise, and it was reported back in December, when The Last Jedi premiered, that she faced a barrage of racist and sexist comments.

It seems to have become too much for Kelly to handle, understandably. Rather than see constant attacks and threats on Instagram, she’s deleted all of the posts from her account entirely. It’s disgusting that it has come to this. Kelly is an incredibly talented actress and vital part of the Star Wars canon. Last Jedi is her first major movie role, and her posts were so bright and cheery, always expressing how giddy she was when people recognized her in public.

Fans are truly incensed that Kelly is being treated this way. They’ve taken to Twitter to condemn the other “fans” who are so obsessed with a movie that they’ll actually attack an actor to the point that they don’t feel safe online anymore. “Seriously, fix your f**king life if you do sh*t like this.” @thecherness tweeted. “This isn’t fandom, its not loving a thing. It’s harassment. It’s abusive behavior done by sexist, racist man babies.”

“I would like a two hour movie that is just Kelly Marie Tran and Daisy Ridley punching MRAs in the groin please.”, tweeted @churchcarlton. And @NicholasJLevi made laid it all out: “This is the fan base that: •Drove Jake Lloyd insane •Made Hayden Christianson quit acting •Made George Lucas not want to make any more movies •Made Daisy Ridley delete her Instagram •And recently made Kelly Marie Tran leave Instagram I love Star Wars but f**k the fans”.

Kelly Marie Tran's quote on her Instagram page — "Afraid, but doing it anyway. 🦁" is a thing I adore without reserve. She is a force for light and joy and unabashed engagement with the things you love, and to think of the harassment she's received is infuriating. — Chuck Wendig (@ChuckWendig) June 5, 2018

If you followed Kelly Marie Tran on instagram then you know she has been one of the loveliest and most positive souls on the goddamn internet in the past year and I will FIGHT every last person who hurt her https://t.co/WDP6j2HM5N — Sarah Dollard (@snazdoll) June 5, 2018

Daisy Ridley, who plays Rey in the new trilogy, also deleted her Instagram account. She never explicitly said why she did so, but Daisy gets as much hate, if not more, than Kelly. Everyone involved in this harassment should be ashamed of themselves. For those slamming Kelly for her character “doing nothing,” sit down for a lesson.

Rose Tico became a major player in the Resistance. She prevented four Resistance deserters from stealing escape pods, including Finn (John Boyega). She helped develop a plan that would have allowed the Resistance to escape the First Order, had it not been stolen. She traveled to an unfamiliar planet, Canto Bight, with Finn to track down a man that could save them. She persuaded a fathier stableboy to help her and Finn escape from Canto Bight, and saved the mistreated animals at the same time. And she risked her own life to save Finn from a suicide mission. But sure, she did nothing.

“I am so proud that I get to be this person [who] is representing something for people that may have not seen themselves in a movie like this before,” Kelly said after the film premiered. “I would love for us to be having a different conversation, because I would love for so many Asian-Americans to be in every film franchise that it’s just normal. We’re still working towards that, so I’m excited to be part of that change.”